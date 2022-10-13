Victim recovering after shooting in South Memphis, police say
One person is recovering after being shot in South Memphis.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street for a shooting about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.
One person was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
According to police, officers have one person being questioned.
