Victim recovering after shooting in South Memphis, police say

One person is recovering after being shot in South Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street for a shooting about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

One person was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

According to police, officers have one person being questioned.

