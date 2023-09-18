Victim refuses to speak with police following shooting at East Hartford motel

A woman is refusing to cooperate with authorities after she was shot in East Hartford on Sunday, police said.

Patrol officers responded to the Econolodge at 497 Main St. shortly before noon on the report of a woman having been shot, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Police said they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

“The victim refused to speak with any officers, medical staff on scene or any staff at the hospital,” East Hartford Officer Marc Caruso said. “She was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Caruso on Monday said police do not have any suspects and have not been able to “100 percent confirm the victim’s identity.”