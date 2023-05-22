Victim in road rage shooting also had gun — and chased down suspect, Tennessee cops say

The victim in a road rage incident turned the tables when he pulled his own gun and “chased down” the man accused of shooting at him on Interstate 24 in Middle Tennessee, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened late Friday, May 19, and deputies arrested the suspect at a restaurant — as he was being held “at gunpoint” by his victim, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators later discovered the suspect, 32-year-old Depizio Seay, was a fugitive wanted in Illinois, officials said.

“Driving on (Interstate) 24, he fired at least two rounds out of his passenger window,” the sheriff’s office said. “He hit the victim’s truck. The victim chased him down and called 911 and held him at gunpoint.”

The suspect’s car is parked at a Smyrna restaurant after a road rage situation Friday on Interstate 24. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office photo

The two “were found at a restaurant on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna,” which is about 25 miles southeast of Nashville.

Investigators did not reveal how the victim got the suspect to pull over or the type of weapon used to hold him.

The victim was identified as a 40-year-old man from White Bluff, which is about 50 miles northwest of Smyrna. The victim was not struck by the two rounds fired at his truck and no other drivers were injured, officials said.

Seay, who lives in Nashville, was arrested and “charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana,” the sheriff’s office says. “A hearing on the charges is set Aug. 23 in General Sessions Court.”

