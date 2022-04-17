Victim robbed at knifepoint near Beale Street Saturday evening, MPD says

A person was robbed at knifepoint near Beale Street Saturday night.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to 33 Beale Street at about 6:30 p.m. on April 16.

The victim told police they were robbed at knifepoint and was not injured, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

MPD told FOX13 that they are investigating to find the exact location of the robbery.

No arrests have been made, as it’s still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Check back to FOX13 with updates

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



