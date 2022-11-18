Victim in Rostraver shopping complex shooting identified

The man who was shot and killed in the Lowes plaza in Rostraver Township Nov. 5 has been identified.

Boyke Budiarchman, 49, of the Philadelphia area, was identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Tim Carson declined to reveal the cause or manner of death because the murder still is under police investigation, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made in Rostraver shopping plaza shooting that left 1 dead

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting and has been held at the Westmoreland County Prison. The shooting is believed to be an isolated, targeted attack on the victim, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a statement.

