Victim rushed to hospital after Flying J stabbing

A woman was whisked to the hospital after an apparent dispute between co-workers resulted in a stabbing at the Flying J Travel Center at Jacksboro Highway near Central Freeway.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Friday and law enforcement quickly converged on the scene.

The suspect is believed to be 30-year-old Dillion Venegas, who police say may be armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing his Flying J uniformThe victim is a 44-year-old co-employee.

Her name and condition have not been released, but the ambulance did leave the scene with lights and siren going. Venegas fled and police remained at the scene looking for him and clues.

