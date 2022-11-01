Victim of Russell neighborhood shooting identified: The latest on Louisville's 2022 homicides

Louisville's homicide total for 2022 has crept into triple digits, marking the first time that the city has seen more than 100 homicides in a year for three years in a row.

So far during 2022, police have investigated 138 homicides in Louisville — with the deaths of three pregnant women each being counted as double homicides.

Homicides include those investigated by Louisville Metro Police as well as other Jefferson County law enforcement agencies.

The Courier Journal is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city and memorialize the victims.

Below are the most recently available statistics about this year's homicides, along with links that will provide information about each victim's case.

Know something about a Louisville homicide? Anyone with information about a homicide can contact the Louisville Metro Police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or provide information online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=563.

Below is information about the most recent cases:

Man shot to death in Newburg

A man was shot to death in the Newburg neighborhood on Oct. 31.

Sixth Division officers with LMPD were dispatched to the 4000 block of Lula Way, according to a release from the department. While on the scene, police found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD.

The identity of the person killed was not released. Ellis said there were no suspects.

Person found dead in St. Denis neighborhood

A person was found dead on Oct. 30 in the St. Denis neighborhood after a shooting.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said Second Division officers were dispatched after a reported shooting at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. Police found the man with a gunshot wound at the location, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are currently no suspects, Smiley said.

Man killed in shooting in Russell

A man died on Oct. 28 at University of Louisville Hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

First Division officers responded to a call about a shooting at about 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley where they found a person who had been shot, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. He said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said later the person who was shot succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. LMPD's homicide unit is investigating.

The identity of the victim was not released. There are no suspects, Mitchell said.

Antwand Hendricks

A man was killed on Oct. 28 in a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

First Division LMPD officers responded to the call at about 5:30 p.m., according to the department, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times at 13th and Jefferson streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD.

The victim was identified by the Deputy Coroner of the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 45-year-old Antwand Hendricks.

No arrests have been reported.

Leonard Werner

A man was pronounced dead Oct. 23 after being shot in Fern Creek, according to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD responded to a call about a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night at the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place and located a man that had received fatal injuries, Mitchell said.

There are no suspects in custody, police said.

The man who was killed was identifed by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Oct. 25 as 34-year-old Leonard Werner.

Man killed in shooting in Jeffersontown

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead on Oct. 13 in Jeffersontown after being shot, according to Jeffersontown Police.

Officers with the department responded to a report of a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Tree Lane, Chief Rick Sanders said. When officers arrived, he said, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Jermaine Wolo.

No suspects have been arrested in the case, which is being investigated by Jeffersontown Police.

Marlin Polk

Marlin Polk, 51, was pronounced dead on Oct. 1 after officers found him shot in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police said.

Second division officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a call about a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street, and when they arrived at the scene, they found Polk, who had been shot multiple times, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. She said emergency medical services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide

A man and woman were found dead Sept. 29 near Jeffersontown in what LMPD officials said appears to have been a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the 9400 block of Doral Court at about 9 a.m., where they found the man dead outside a vehicle and the woman dead inside the vehicle.

The following day, LMPD indicated the case is classified as a murder-suicide, adding that they "are not yet prepared to release further details regarding how the incident transpired or who may have been the aggressor," the release stated.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the pair as 43-year-old Marlene Blandon Chamorro and 56-year-old Fidel Lara-Ruiz. Both died due to asphyxiation, according to the release. They shared the same address.

Man killed in Bonaventure Boulevard shooting

Louisville police are investigating after a fatal shooting was reported Sept. 25 in Okolona.

Seventh Division LMPD officers responded to the call at about 1:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard, according to a statement from department spokesman Dwight Mitchell, where they found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was pronounced dead on site.

The man who was killed not yet been identified by authorities, and no arrests have taken place in the case.

Fatal shooting on Buechel Bank Road

A homicide was reported in the early morning hours of Sept. 25 in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood.

Sixth Division LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting around or just after midnight, according to department spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Police on scene found a male whose age was not immediately addressed who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was killed has not yet been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating.

Man dead after Jacobs neighborhood shooting

A man was killed in an early morning shooting Sept. 24, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Manslick Road at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found a man who had been shot, a release from the department stated. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Ahmed Nafa Abdul Jabar

Ahmed Nafa Abdul Jabar, 37, died at University of Louisville Hospital Sept. 23 days after being shot on an interstate, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.

Police said they found Jabar suffering from gunshot wounds after they responded to a shooting on the eastbound lane of Interstate 264 around exit 10 at Southern Parkway on Sept. 18. He was taken to the University Hospital, where he had been in critical condition.

Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez

A 23-year-old woman was found shot to death in Newburg on Sept. 21, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road just after noon and found Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez shot to death, a release from the department said. Her address was listed as the same as where her body was found, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

"At the time, it could not be determined if foul play was involved in the victim’s death," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Friday morning. "The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office conducted an examination and determined that foul play in fact was involved."

Rickey Jones Jr.

A man died on Sept. 17 after being shot in Shively, police officials say.

Shively Police Department Det. Sgt. Jordan Brown said the man, who was later identified as Rickey Jones Jr., 42, arrived at the University of Louisville Hospital with gunshot wounds at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 17. Jones died from his injuries, Brown said.

Police later learned the shooting happened on eastbound Interstate 264 around Cane Run Road.

Police currently have no suspects in the case.

How have the 2022 victims died?

Of the 121 homicide victims, the majority − 112 − were shot. The body of one victim was also burned after his death.

The others include two people who died from blunt force trauma, six people who were stabbed to death and one man who died after being struck by a pickup.

Where were the killings in Louisville?

The killings have occurred throughout the city, in each LMPD division. According to data provided by LMPD, the Fourth Division has seen the most killings at 27. The others, according to the data, have seen:

First Division: 26

Second Division: 17

Third Division: 17

Fifth Division: 3

Sixth Division: 18

Seventh Division: 5

Eighth Division: 6

Additionally, Shively police have investigated three homicides.

How does this year's violence in Louisville compare to 2021?

Last year, Louisville endured 211 killings - up from 187 in 2020. The majority were fatal shootings.

Who were the previous months' victims?

