Victim of Saturday shooting ID'd

Sep. 8—Terre Haute police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred Saturday night in the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue.

The victim in the shooting was Donald Riley of Terre Haute, police stated Wednesday on social media.

They are continuing efforts to locate a "person of interest."

Police say they want to speak to Richard "Tony" Sandlin.

Monday night, the Terre Haute Police Department's Special Response Team executed a search warrant for its criminal investigations division in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue. The warrant was in reference to Saturday's shooting.

Upon credible information, SRT searched a vacant house for Sandlin; Sandlin was not found.

"Sandlin should be considered armed and dangerous," police said in a social media posting on Saturday.

Anyone with information on Sandlin's whereabouts is asked to call/text the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at 812-230-0295.