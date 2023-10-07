Victim says attacker 'came out of nowhere' in Schuylkill Haven bar stabbing

Oct. 6—ORWIGSBURG — The victim of a stabbing at a Schuylkill Haven bar said the attacker "came out of nowhere" and that injuries to his chest resulted in a five-day stay in the hospital.

Robert Wagner, 50, of Schuylkill Haven, described what happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 24 at the D&D bar at a preliminary hearing on Friday for defendant Danny Gonzalez, 46, of 39 Fritz Reed Ave.

All charges against Gonzalez, who participated by videoconference from the Schuylkill County Prison where he remains on $250,000 bail, were held for court by District Magistrate Andrew J. Serina.

Public Defender Christopher Riedlinger was counsel for Gonzalez and pleaded not guilty on his client's behalf. Senior Deputy Attorney General Lauren Eichelberger represented the prosecution.

Gonzalez is charged with a felony account of criminal attempted homicide; two felony charges of aggravated assault; and one misdemeanor each of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats.

Wagner, who took the stand, was asked by Eichelberger if he knew the man who attacked him.

"No, I've never seen him in my life," Wagner said.

He said Gonzalez, who was identified after the incident as wearing a Yankees jersey, the same shirt seen in a video from the bar, started the attack by hitting him in the head.

"He just came out of nowhere," Wagner said, adding that Gonzalez didn't say anything initially and afterwards said he would kill him.

The men went around the pool table several times, Wagner testified, before the defendant pulled out a tactical, retractable three-blade knife, later found in the Schuylkill River, and stabbed the victim, who was defending himself with a pool stick.

"After he stabbed me, he ran out the bar," Wagner said.

A laceration to the left side of his chest left him in the trauma center at Reading Hospital for five days with injuries that included a collapsed lung. He said a pocket of air remains in his lungs that prohibits him from flying for six weeks, something his job required him to do every 10 days.

Riedlinger asked Wagner how many drinks he had and if he knew the victim or why the assault occurred. Wagner said he had four beers and prior to the incident had no interactions with Gonzalez.

In his testimony, borough police Patrolman Preston Gehring, who was dispatched to the incident at 2:19 a.m., said he noticed blood in the bar room and an injured Wagner when he arrived.

Gehring later went to Geisinger St. Lukes near Orwigsburg after being told someone was being seen with injuries who fit the description of Gonzalez. Gehring said the defendant had gauze around his hand with what appeared to be blood on it and blood all over a jersey. Gonzalez was given a ride to the hospital after approaching a car near his home, according to charging documents.

In talking to Gonzalez, he said the fight stemmed from an Eagles game.

He didn't recall how he injured his hand but said he also "may or may not have punched the victim."

Gehring said Gonzalez was told that Wagner was bullying people at the bar, something he didn't like.

During his testimony, Wagner was asked questions about two videos from the bar that allegedly depict the incident. Attorneys for the defense, Eichelberger and Serina viewed the videos.

He also testified Gonzalez told him where the knife was, and it was later found in the Schuylkill River by the Schuylkill Haven Dive Rescue and Recovery Team.

Riedlinger motioned that the felony assault charge involving serious bodily injury be dropped because he said it doesn't meet the standard because it wasn't a permanent impairment or injury.

Eichelberger countered by saying Wagner was injured and because of the assault, he isn't able to fly, which is impacting his livelihood.

Contact the writer: amarchiano@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6023