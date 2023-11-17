Victim in Westchester domestic violence case says she plans to be survivors' advocate

A Yonkers man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in state prison for stabbing and beating his girlfriend, who told him in court she was planning to advocate for survivors of domestic violence "to show myself you didn't get the best of me."

"I was good to you despite all you did to me, the threats, the beatings, the black eyes, I still never degraded or disrespected you," 44-year-old Melanie Mosqueda told Zamir Mejias in Westchester County Court. "I am not the dirtbag that you are."

The violence occurred on Aug. 11, 2022, in Mejias' basement apartment at 14 Parsons St. in the city. Mosqueda had broken up with Mejias over what she contended was an abusive relationship but had gotten back together with him and was making him dinner that night for his birthday.

Mosqueda said he had been drinking and attacked her in the kitchen, breaking her nose and pressing his leg against her neck. She got a knife to defend herself, but Mejias got it from her and slashed her neck. She did manage to stab him in the stomach and groin and he rushed from the building claiming he had been attacked.

A jury this fall convicted Mejias, 35, of two counts of second-degree assault, for breaking Mosqueda's clavicle when he stepped on her and for slashing her throat, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was acquitted on the most serious charge, second-degree attempted murder, that could have landed him in prison for up to 25 years. He was also acquitted of charges related to an allegation that he had sexually abused Mosqueda during an incident a month before, as he accused her of cheating on him.

Mejias had only recently gotten out of prison for a Bronx assault and robbery conviction when he struck up a relationship with Mosqueda, who was a receptionist at his parole office. When her mother soon died, Assistant District Attorney Joyce Miller said, Mejias "moved into that dark space in her life."

Mosqueda said the physical wounds of the attack were bad but the mental trauma she still endures was worse. She said before meeting Mejias she was the "life of the party", full of charm and personality, but that she lost relationships, her job and her faith in God because he isolated her.

"You dimmed my light but you didn't take my shine," she told him. "You tried to kill me but I survived."

She told him hitting a woman "doesn't make you tough it makes you a loser" and that she expected karma would make him "suffer every single day of the rest of your miserable life."

"I hope your fellow inmates instill fear, crush your spirit and take your dignity as you did to me," she told him.

Defense lawyer Alexis Padilla argued the acquittals showed the jury did not believe Mosqueda's account of either incident, particularly that Mejias had threatened to kill her as he was beating her.

But Westchester County Judge George Fufidio suggested jurors may have not convicted Mejias in the earlier incident because a Yonkers police officer who responded deemed the incident not serious enough to arrest Mejias at the time. As for the attempted murder charge, the judge said that might have had more to do with a doctor testifying that the neck wound was not life-threatening than the victim's credibility.

Padilla asked for the minimum five years. Miller asked for the maximum seven years on the assault and 3 1/2 to 7 years on the weapon conviction and unsuccessfully argued that they should run consecutively to total 10 1/2 to 14 years.

Mejias denied that he would have attacked a woman. He called Mosqueda "obsessed" and insisted she had attacked him when he tried to break up with her face to face.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers NY man sentenced for domestic violence attack on girlfriend