Victim says she was stalked, roughed up, and robbed outside busy Buckhead Publix

A victim who was stalked and robbed yesterday in a Buckhead shopping center called this an “Atlanta” problem.

“This is definitely an Atlanta problem and I should feel safe going to the grocery store,” the victim said.

She spoke with Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach over the phone because she did not want to be identified.

The victim said she was putting her groceries in her car and returned her cart Tuesday afternoon.

One man followed her around inside of Publix on West Paces while a second man waited outside, crouched down between cars.

“A witness said it looked like he was tying his shoe, but he was just sitting there waiting,” the victim said.

The victim said a witness with a dash camera sent her this image of the suspect in blue Nike high-tops, a black hoodie and face mask with what looked like his hand on a gun tucked in his pants.

Per the victim, this is the second suspect, although police have not seen the video.

She said he ran up just as she got in and started her car and tried backing out.

The suspect opened her door, grabbed her arm and pointed the gun at her.

“He said ‘give me the ring’ …so he wanted my wedding rings,” she said. “He pulled me out of the car. I hit the ground facedown in a ball and looked up and just ran as fast as I could … I was able to wiggle out of his grip.”

The victim has bruises on her arm and scrapes on her legs, but is thankful she escaped.

“My whole family is very traumatized by this but we just are thanking God and the special angels that were keeping me safe,” she said.

