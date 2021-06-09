Victim says someone shot at his car, suffers serious injuries in Harrison Twp.

Jun. 9—One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting early this morning in Harrison Twp.

At 2:35 a.m., police were called to the 5000 block of Norris Drive, at the Eagle Ridge Apartments, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Police found one male victim with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition, records said.

The victim told deputies that he had been driving southbound in the 5500 block of North Main Street when an unknown person started shooting at the car, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a release. He then drove to Norris Drive.

The victim said he didn't know where the shots came from, the release said.

The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff's office Special Investigations Unit.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.