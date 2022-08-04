Victim seeks clemency for man convicted of sexual assault

Aug. 4—WILKES-BARRE — A woman who wanted to speak the truth but was warned she could face trouble herself is seeking clemency for the man who was convicted of raping and physically abusing her.

Edwin Colon, 31, was convicted by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough after a non-jury trial last month of assaulting the woman inside a Plymouth residence in August 2019.

When Vough announced his verdict, he revoked Colon's $100,000 bail, sending him to the county correctional facility to await sentencing on Oct. 21.

Colon's attorney, Mark Henrichs, filed a motion in court Wednesday seeking to reinstate Colon's bail, which would permit his release and return to work to support his family.

Included in Henrichs' motion is a two-page letter from the woman Colon was convicted of assaulting requesting clemency for him. She explains Colon has never been arrested and what happened that day in August 2019 was a mistake.

"When I realized the severity of the situation the harm was already done on my end. I tried to tell the truth and was told I could be in trouble but nobody would listen. I hope the letter will reach your heart and I please, please beg of you to have clemency over (Colon)," the woman wrote in her letter.

The letter is not signed nor dated but Henrichs pledged the woman did write it.

Vough convicted Colon on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, simple assault and two counts of indecent assault, and acquitted him on charges of resisting arrest and harassment.

After Vough announced his verdict, Colon's trial attorney, Daniel Keith Hunter, said he was disappointed and hoped Colon files an appeal.

Vough's verdict came despite the woman invoking her right to remain silent when called to testify by assistant district attorneys Susan Luckenbill and Kim Moraski. The woman was also granted immunity for her testimony, which she declined to give, court records say.

Story continues

During the non-jury trial, prosecutors relied upon video recordings of the woman's interviews with Plymouth police Capt. Michael Thomas after the woman invoked her right to remain silent on the witness stand.

Thomas testified police responded to Colon's residence for a domestic disturbance and were invited inside by Colon. Once inside, officers noticed the woman standing behind Colon with injuries on her head and above her left eye.

Colon was advised he was being arrested due to the fresh injuries and initiated a struggle with officers, Thomas testified during he bench trial.

Vough has not scheduled a hearing on Heinrich's motion.