Victim seeks help from Dollar General employee after being shot, car stolen in Trinity

The Randolph County Sheriff's office responded to a call from a Dollar General in Trinity about an assault and gunshot wound. On Nov. 25, at 9 a.m., the caller reported that the victim came to the store for help saying he has been shot and his vehicle stolen by the attacker.

Upon arrival, the victim described the stolen vehicle as an older, green Jeep Cherokee, reportedly occupied by at least two suspects. Patrol Deputies later found the victim’s vehicle abandoned on Sabine Street.

Deputies and neighboring agencies are currently searching the area for the suspect vehicle. Randolph County EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations arrived on the scene and managed the ongoing investigation. The suspects and motive are unknown at this time and detectives are searching for the location where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact 911 immediately.

Petruce Jean-Charles is a Government Watchdog Reporter. They are interested in what's going on in the community and are open to tips on people, businesses and issues. Contact Petruce at pjeancharles@gannett.com and follow @PetruceKetsia on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: Randolph County Sheriff's Office respond to assault and gunshot wound