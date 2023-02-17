The victim-shaming of Nicola Bulley has thrown an unflattering light on modern Britain

Nicola Bulley - Tim Stewart News Limited

Flanked by his two spaniels in the Lancashire drizzle, Peter Slinger, a retired businessman, now aged 86, is telling me how he used to swim in the river Wyre as a boy. “We all did. Even now I remember the strength of the currents. We could clamber up over the weir because we were strong lads, but if someone fell in and lost their bearings it might be different.”

Is this what happened to Nicola Bulley? That’s the question being asked up and down the country, nearly a month after the 45-year-old mother-of-two disappeared while walking her dog by the River Wyre.

Ever since Jan 27, the usually peaceful, picturesque hamlet of St Michael on Wyre has been suspended in animation as people wait anxiously for answers. Did she slip, fall, jump into the inky water? Was she pushed? Some, including Nicola’s partner, Paul Ansell, are adamant that she never entered the river and that there must be another explanation – yet police insist there was no sign of an abduction. Could it be that she simply walked away from her life?

Nobody knows. Today the paths are virtually empty, save for the occasional police patrol. The eye is instead drawn to the footbridge that Nicola crossed that last fateful day to reach the riverside. The railings are festooned with yellow ribbons, yellow paper hearts and bows. Jars of daffodils are poignantly bursting into bloom. Messages are scrawled everywhere; “Come home soon. Please be safe Nikki”, reads one ribbon.

And in the absence of evidence, of solid facts, swirling fictions have taken on a momentum of their own in a case that has gripped the nation and prompted an army of online sleuths to share conspiracy theories on social media. Some have turned up in person, ghoulishly walking her last known route, filming themselves searching derelict buildings.

Three weeks on, local residents are frustrated by the lack of progress, frightened that one of their own has vanished just minutes after the school run. Ham-fisted revelations from the police that Nicola had alcohol issues owing to a difficult menopause have only incensed them further.

“I am absolutely appalled at the way the police have victim-shamed her,” says Carla, 37, a mother out with her two children. “The whole of the internet is combing through her personal life. If she is found alive, she will have this awful humiliation to deal with. And if not, those two girls will grow up without closure, just more questions.”

Her fury is echoed by Sheila, a retired civil servant who lives in a neighbouring village.

“What has the menopause got to do with anything? A woman has disappeared into thin air in broad daylight and that is terrifying,” she said. “But Nicola seems to have been entirely forgotten. People have been acting like it’s their chance to star in Broadchurch and so all these theories are flying around which do nobody any good.”

Comparisons with the award-winning drama Broadchurch, with its stunning Dorset backdrop, are not entirely invidious. St Michael on Wyre, a village of some 629 souls enjoys a similarly idyllic setting.

Drifts of snowdrops catch the morning light against the hedgerows in the spot where Nicola was last seen, and where her phone lay discarded on a bench with her still on a Teams call as her abandoned dog anxiously paced. You can hear birdsong; a flash of electric blue turns out to be a kingfisher breaking cover, hurtling straight over the water to the river bank.

Nearby stands the medieval church of St Michael’s on Wyre, parts of which are so ancient it was recorded in the Domesday Book in 1086. It is where Nicola and her family, who lived in the nearby village, Inskip, worshipped; inside on the table is a prayer tree to which fellow parishioners have tied yellow hearts.

Each has been inscribed with a plea, beseeching a merciful God to bring her home, asking that her family be filled with faith and strength. In another alcove, a lit candle flickers in front of the familiar photograph of Nicola and her partner Paul, heads close together, smiling for the camera.

Judith Woods visited St Michaels to meet with the locals - Asadour Guzelian

I phone the vicar to talk to him about how his flock are coping. When I say I’m a journalist, he hangs up and refuses to answer again. Evidently, even faith is wearing thin.

But Britain remains fixated on the fate of Nicola Bulley. According to the charity Missing People, about 170,000 individuals are reported missing every year in the UK. Yet few garner any press interest, much less dominate broadcast media for days – weeks – after they vanish. This mystery stands out. It has sparked an extraordinary, unprecedented chain of events that have shone a deeply unflattering light on to modern Britain.

What started as the baffling disappearance of the mortgage advisor has descended into an unseemly free-for-all in which unwelcome strangers, publicity-hungry hangers-on and malicious keyboard warriors have vied for attention and scrapped for headlines.

A slew of slanderous conspiracy theories has led to a tsunami of social media sleuthing, an outbreak of ghoulish true-crime tourism and a public outcry over what appears to be crass police incompetence and outrageous victim-blaming. Victim-shaming.

To the few people in the UK who don’t already know, Nicola was deemed a person of “vulnerabilities” by police because she had alcohol issues due to struggling with the menopause. If this sounds an odd, wholly intrusive thing for the police to make public, that’s because it is an odd and wholly intrusive thing for the police to make public.

This wasn’t revealed when she was first reported missing, when it would still have been a breach of her privacy but might have made some sort of strategic sense. The police waited three weeks.

s anger grew about their handling – some would say mishandling – of the search, the Lancashire Constabulary responded in arguably the worst way imaginable - Warren Smith

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has waded in demanding explanations. Lancashire force has reported itself to the police watchdog for another related matter, no matter how often and how heartbreakingly Nicola’s family plead for restraint as the rumour mill continues to churn out bile.

Police have described the search for Nicola as “unprecedented”, with a team of 40 detectives investigating 500 different lines of inquiry after receiving “thousands” of pieces of information. Yet, three weeks on, the only arrests have been of conspiracy theorists and purveyors of hate mail.

One sunny weekend, so many daytrippers turned up that the fields were strewn with empty drinks cans and picnic detritus. Lancashire Constabulary even issued a blanket 48-hour dispersal order for the village after a group of men travelled to the area in order to search an abandoned house, reportedly “live-streaming” their attempts to break into the building that already had been repeatedly searched by police.

An elderly man who lives nearby tells me the mess was “disgraceful”.

“Have these people no conscience? No humanity?” he says as he walks his small dog to a fence post where he carefully places biscuit crumbs on the gate post and watches a robin flit from the next holly bush to feast. Now the crowds have gone, a semblance of normality has returned. But only a semblance.

On Jan 27, Nicola dropped her daughters Harriet, aged nine, and Sophia, six, off at the local school before taking her springer spaniel, Willow, for a walk. She was a regular. Her fellow dog-owners noticed nothing untoward that day.

All we know for sure about what happened next is that someone came across Willow on the river bank in a state of agitation. The animal’s harness lead had been taken off. The person who found the harness, next to Nicola’s phone, brought both back to the children’s primary; it’s that sort of tight-knit place.

Residents of St Michaels have lined the streets with signs for passing motorists - Warren Smith

Phone records show that before she disappeared, Nicola sent an email to her boss, followed by a text message to friends arranging a playdate at 8.57am, before joining a Microsoft Teams call, which ended 10 minutes later, at 9.30am. She was listening rather than participating; sound muted, camera off, which was not unusual. When the other participants logged off, Nicola did not.

From the outset there was vocal disagreement about how to proceed. The police, who knew of Nicola’s alcohol issues and had been called to her home 17 days earlier about “a welfare” matter, believed they were dealing with a missing-person case rather than a crime scene and brought in specialist divers to search the water.

In the days after her disappearance police drafted in sniffer dogs, horses, drones and helicopters. They scoured the surrounding area in search of her.

They found nothing. An independent underwater forensics team, brought in 10 days later, concluded she was not in the water. But Peter Faulding, head of the Specialist Group International operation, could not disguise his frustration when he learned about Nicola’s personal difficulties.

“From my point of view… this information should never have been made public this afternoon at all. It’s not fair,” he said. “But I would normally be given that information to make my job easier and deploy the appropriate resources to do that search.”

Although no longer actively involved in the search for B, it evidently preys on his mind: “Do they know something else again that they are not telling us?” he wondered.

In the absence of any other information, there were TikTok videos falsely claiming Nicola had been found in a loft in Swansea, a sketch “drawn by a psychic” that claimed to show a possible suspect, a huge furore over a glove that turned out not to belong to Nicola and the vilification of a man in thousands of online videos whose only crime was to comment on her Facebook page.

A cynic, or a realist, would suggest Nicola’s profile simply fits a classic narrative: attractive, middle-class mother-of-two who was a churchgoer and a dog-walker vanishes. Add to that the picturesque rural backdrop, the phone dramatically abandoned mid-call and there is undoubtedly something filmic about the mise en scène. The alcohol revelation only enhances the back story.

Could this be why the boundaries of fact and fiction have blurred? And why conjecture and gossip have eclipsed the grief and confusion of two stricken little girls whose mother took them to school one day, waved goodbye and never returned?

Call it the Netflix effect or the result of a popular culture hooked on slick TV police procedurals, but it seems an ominous sign of the times that armchair detectives are no longer content to spout their allegations from the sofa but are attempting to get involved in the investigation. A family’s pain is a sideshow, all but forgotten now that anguish has become entertainment.

Nicola Bulley disappeared while walking her dog by the River Wyre - Family handout/PA

In the intervening days there have been no breakthroughs. The only thing that has been broken is trust in the police. As anger grew about their handling – some would say mishandling – of the search, the Lancashire Constabulary responded in arguably the worst way imaginable.

It bears the hallmarks of a cock-up rather than a conspiracy, but whether you interpret it as naive or callous the fallout was the same. This clumsy attempt to counter their own reputational damage effectively threw Nicola under a proverbial bus.

Instead of providing insight into why they framed their initial investigation as a high-priority missing-person case, Lancashire police gaslit the victim. Zoë Billingham, the chairman of an NHS mental health trust and former Inspector of HM Constabulary, revealed the comments “stopped me in my tracks”.

“Why on earth was this information even vaguely relevant to an investigation that’s 20 days on?” she demanded. Dame Vera Baird, former victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, also expressed her dismay on Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Would we have had police officers saying, if it was Nicholas, ‘he’s unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he had been suffering with erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks’, I think not,” she said.

“No, it’s a dreadful error…and I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes.”

She also voiced concern that people might be reluctant about making complaints in the future if there was a risk highly sensitive personal information might be disclosed too.

And throughout this corner of Lancashire, the local people I encounter are angry and distressed by the intimation that Nicola was hormonal, unstable and therefore somehow an architect of her own misfortune.

“Disgusting,” is the verdict of Sue Collinson, a retired manager out shopping in the nearby town of Garstang. “I can’t believe the police have ruined this woman’s reputation and I feel so sorry for her family.”

St Michaels is a tight-knit community - Asadour Guzelian

Here, a community holds its collective breath over the disappearance of Nicola Bulley, much-loved mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend.

There is still birdsong and a yellow paper heart on a bridge that bears the fateful words “Hope is the last thing ever lost”.

But a chance encounter with a blonde woman in Nicola’s home village of Inskip gives me pause. Her face is etched with stress yet she declines on the grounds that she “used to be Nicola’s friend”.

She can sense that her blunt past tense is slightly shocking amidst the hearts, the flowers and the hope. “I used to be her friend because, well, she’s not here any more is she?”