Victim, shooter identified in Brooklyn Park murder-suicide

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Authorities on Friday have identified the victim and shooter in a murder-suicide Wednesday in Brooklyn Park.

Nada Rene Monique Fronk, 24, was shot multiple times by Cordell Alexander Page, Jr., 23, in an apartment in the 6300 block of Douglas Drive before Page shot and killed himself, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to police, officers were called to the apartment at 6 a.m. and on arrival, they saw evidence that bullets had entered several apartments. The door to the apartment where the shots came from was barricaded.

A SWAT team was called in and found the two, who were dead at the scene. Funeral services for Fronk will take place Monday in McGregor, Minn., according to her online obituary.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

