Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

Aug. 25—The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison.

The Kern County coroner's office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m.

CDCR officials reported that Alcala was a correctional counselor III at Wasco State Prison, a position he was promoted to on May 2. He began his career with the CDCR on Sept. 5, 2006, according to the department.

"We are keeping the Alcala family, and all of our family at Wasco State Prison, in our thoughts," according to a statement issued Thursday from CDCR officials. "We extend our deepest sympathies and our strongest support to all during these difficult times."

Alcala started as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Academy in 2006. After he graduated there, he reported to Wasco State Prison as a correctional officer on Dec. 23, 2006.

Alcala was promoted to sergeant on May 18, 2009, and became a correctional counselor I on Feb. 3, 2014, until his promotion to a correctional counselor II supervisor on Feb. 6, 2017.

His role was considered is a highly specialized peace officer position for inmate classification according to CDCR officials. The state's Department of Human Resources website notes, "Reception center staff prepare an evaluation of an inmate and make recommendations for his/her subsequent classification, assignment, transfer and program development or modification in a correctional setting."

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident. BPD officers arrived at 9:05 p.m. and found Alcala, who was pronounced dead at the scene at the 11000 block of Stockdale Highway.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3567, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.