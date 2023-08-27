Victim of shooting at South L.A. high school football game is an employee, officials say

The woman struck by a stray bullet at a high school football game in South Los Angeles on Friday night is a school employee, officials said.

The shooting happened while Maya Angelou Community High School was hosting a game on its campus against Watts Jesuit school Verbum Dei. Around 9:20 p.m., gunshots were fired in the area of 52nd Street and Avalon Boulevard, northeast of the football field.

Police officers who were at the game discovered a woman with a gunshot wound on the field, according to school district officials. The officers and medical personnel who were on site provided the victim with medical care until she was taken to a hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition.

In a letter to parents and staff, the high school's Principal Jose Meza Sanchez said the victim was struck by an errant bullet and investigators do not believe she was targeted.

"This investigation is ongoing and our thoughts remain with the victim and her family," he said in the letter.

"On Monday, crisis counselors will be available for anyone that may need support, and School Police will provide extra patrols around our campus. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority."

Police sources say the victim is staff member at the high school. She was not identified. Los Angeles Unified School District officials declined to comment, citing employee confidentiality.

As of Saturday, no one had been arrested in connection with the shooting, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.