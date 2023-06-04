Victim shot in the back while walking in their neighborhood; Suspect remains unknown

Around 12:15 a.m., JSO officers responded to 1200 Labelle Street in reference to a person shot.

An adult male in his twenties was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back.

JSO’s initial investigation revealed the victim was walking in the courtyard of a nearby apartment complex when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

There is currently no suspect description. Violent Crime Detectives are on the scene, and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

