Victim shot after being chased by man on bike, Memphis police say

Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot earlier this month.

The shooting happened July 19 around 7:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Hudson Street.

MPD officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Video from the area showed a man on a white bicycle chasing after the victim and firing shots at him, MPD said.

A silver 2019 Infiniti Q50 with dark-tinted windows accompanied the suspect on the bike.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

