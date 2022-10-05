Victim shot during Facebook Marketplace meetup gone wrong in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

A 20-year-old suspect was shot by a victim during a botched Facebook Marketplace transaction at a shopping center Tuesday in southwest Charlotte, police said Wednesday.

PAST COVERAGE: Charlotte firefighter buying groceries renders aid to shooting victim at shopping center

Tan Nhat Tran is accused of listing a stolen Dodge Charger for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim met with Tran who pulled out a handgun, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The victim tried to drive away in a truck. Tran clung to the passenger side of the truck and shot the victim in the abdomen.

The truck sped into the Berewick Town Center shopping center on Steele Creek Road and crashed into at least one parked car.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

The victim wrestled the gun from Tran who ran away. Tran was arrested outside of the Hampton Inn & Suites.

The Charger was stolen out of Alabama.

Tran was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

VIDEO: Charlotte firefighter buying groceries renders aid to shooting victim at shopping center