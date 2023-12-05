Victim shot during Fresno fight in critical condition as police search for witnesses
A man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center Monday night following a shooting near Marks and Shields avenues, the Fresno police department reported.
The spokesman said the shooting was reported shortly before 6 p.m. and started as a fight between the victim and several other people. The victim suffered other injuries as well as the gunshot and was in critical but stable condition.
Police were searching for video evidence and searching for witnesses.