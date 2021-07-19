Victim shot during gunfire among relatives Sunday outside Kansas City funeral home

A person was shot Sunday evening in the parking lot of a funeral home in south Kansas City when gunshots rang out during a fight among relatives, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 5:15 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home in the 1100 block of East Bannister Road, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives determined numerous people were attending a funeral when several family members got into a verbal dispute that turned physical. That’s when several people fired shots at each other in a large group in the parking lot, police said.

The victim arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not considered life threatening.

Police had not released suspect information as of Sunday night.

