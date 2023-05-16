Victim shot after following Cumming man too closely on Ga. highway, deputies say

One man was shot and another is behind bars after an alledged road rage incident in Forsyth County.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

The Forsyth County 911 center received a call from a victim that said he was driving on GA 400 southbound, when he was allegedly shot in the arm by a man, later identified as Joshua Kasparek, driving a white Toyota sedan.

The victim reportedly gave the 911 operator the description of the car, after pulling over and losing sight of the Toyota.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said Kasparek was driving slowly in the fast lane on GA 400 southbound. The victim told deputies, Kasparek began following him in between exits 13 and 14. Moments later, Kasparek allegedly begin shooting at the victim’s truck.

Deputies said the driver’s side window of the truck shattered and a fragment of the bullet went into the victim’s arm.

While deputies were interviewing the victim, deputies found the Toyota involved in the incident.

Forsyth County deputies then conducted a traffic stop and spoke with Kasparek about the incident. Deputies said Kasparek’s version matched the same as the victim’s story.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Kasparek had a family violence order against him, which reportedly stated that he is not to possess or purchase a gun or ammunition.

Kasparek was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and violation of a family violence court order. He was transported to the Forsyth County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

