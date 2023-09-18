Victim shot in Jack in the Box drive-thru in Huntington Beach

The search is on for a gunman in Huntington Beach who opened fire on a vehicle in a Jack in the Box drive-thru, striking one victim Sunday night.

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the restaurant in the 16000 block of Beach Boulevard following reports of a shooting, a Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Investigation into Huntington Beach shooting

One victim was found by officers with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital.

The victim appeared to be going through the drive-thru when the shooting occurred.

Video showed a red car with evidence markers around it stopped at the drive-thru ordering area.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and screaming before police arrived.

The gunman remains outstanding and there is currently no description being provided by police.

The motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

