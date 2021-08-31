Victim was shot, killed amid alleged dispute with suspect

Aug. 30—ELKHART — The shooting death of an Elkhart man last week allegedly stemmed from some kind of dispute with his roommate. And that man is now charged with murder.

The case against Dustin McKee, 30, was filed Monday, charging him with a count of murder and a Level 4 felony count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He's accused of shooting and killing Brandon Lowe, 38, at an apparent apartment house, 424 N. Michigan St., Wednesday.

Elkhart police first responded to a call about an argument between McKee and Lowe at the house around 7:50 p.m. There were no allegations of a fight, though the two had apparently drank alcohol, and they didn't explain what the disagreement was about, police said in a probable cause affidavit in the case. The document adds the two agreed to stay in separate parts of that house for the rest of the night, and Lowe had agreed to move out of the apartment in two days.

About 90 minutes later, McKee called 9-1-1 and allegedly stated he shot Lowe. According to the affidavit, McKee allegedly told a dispatcher Lowe kept harassing him after police left the residence the first time, so he shot him multiple times, and then threw the gun into the yard.

When police arrived on the scene, McKee allegedly again told an officer he'd shot Lowe. He also allegedly made statements like he "didn't want to do it" or that he "didn't want it to happen," according to the affidavit. Police also said McKee allegedly admitted he placed the handgun on the sidewalk where it was found during the response.

Lowe died in an apartment bedroom. And as police investigated, the affidavit shows they collected five spent bullet shell casings in the room.

When interviewed by detectives, McKee allegedly said Lowe had forced himself into his bedroom before he shot him, according to the affidavit. As they investigated the room, police didn't find apparent damage to the door, but that it was open while the knob was locked. Evidence also indicated the door was shut when Lowe was shot, the document shows.

A detective also noted McKee had been convicted of a felony battery charge in Cass County in April 2019, and the conviction made it illegal for him to have a gun.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

