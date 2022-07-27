Victim shot, killed at Fort Worth gas station identified as 45-year-old man

A man who died Monday night after he was shot several times at an east Fort Worth gas station has been identified as Iyad Abdel Rahman Ismail Khalifah, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website.

Khalifah’s cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds and was ruled a homicide. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests in the case.

Officers were called to the Conoco gas station and convenience store at 4140 Meadowbrook Drive just before 9:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.