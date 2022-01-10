Victim shot, killed at Fresno complex identified. Police say two suspects remain at large

Fresno police Monday identified the man who was shot and killed as three men broke into an apartment as Ursolo “Frank” Sermento.

Sermento was slain Saturday evening inside an apartment in the 2000 block of North Winery Avenue in east-central Fresno.

Police say an apartment manager saw on surveillance video three men apparently breaking into the unit.

Arriving officers fleeing in a car that caught fire after a collision during a pursuit.

An officer saw car matching the suspects’ vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The suspects fled before crashing at McKinley and DeWolf.

One suspect was captured, but two escaped.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

It was the second of two homicides in Fresno on Saturday.

Around 3 a.m., the body of 40-year-old Mayra Barajas was found near Olive and Marks avenues. She had been shot to death, police said.