CLEARWATER — One person was shot in the leg Friday morning during a fight at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Clearwater police were called about 7:45 a.m. about an incident at the Chick-fil-A at 2516 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd.

The shooting victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.