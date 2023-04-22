Victim shot with multiple gunshot wounds in North Jacksonville, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot on 10000 Harts Road.

When officers arrived to the scene they located a man multiple gun shot wounds to the face, arm, and leg.

Officers investigated and it was revealed that there was a fight and the victim was not involved. The suspect arrived at the scene and starting shooting striking the victim.

The suspect is a white or Hispanic male operating a small silver sports utility vehicle.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to ISOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Two people struck by gunfire while in their car in Duclay, JSO says

Read: Jacksonville students fight against censorship during Friday night rally

Read: Wildfire continues to rage through Nassau County

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.