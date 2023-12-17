Victim shot multiple times in Fort Worth, police say: no arrest announced

A person was shot multiple times Saturday evening on East Rosedale Street in Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 5300 block of East Rosedale Street in response to a report of someone being shot multiple times.

Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that multiple gunshots were fired, but did not locate a victim at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a victim drove away from the scene.

Minutes later, police were notified that a gunshot victim arrived at the emergency room of a local hospital.

Police did not announce an arrest or a person of interest.

The identity of the victim was not released. Their condition is unknown.