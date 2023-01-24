Victim shot by naked gunman at Cobb Taco Mac dies, police say; suspect identified

Police are now investigating a homicide after the person shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon died.

Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Brian Mims was at the restaurant where the shooting broke out during the busy lunch hour.

The victim, who police have identified as 24-year-old Larry Miller, was found outside of the restaurant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have also identified the suspect as Peter Lampley.

Mims spoke to a man off-camera who said he worked with both Lampley and Miller and doesn’t know what happened.

Kristy Owens, a witness, said she heard multiple shots and made the 911 call.

She saw paramedics performing CPR on Miller, who was lying on the sidewalk. Owens said Lampley ran out of the restaurant wearing no clothes.

“When he came out of the restaurant, into the parking lot, he had no shirt on and his pants down to his ankles with no underwear on,” Owens said.

Police took Lampley into custody.

