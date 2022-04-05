Victim shot in northwest Fort Worth neighborhood Friday identified

The person killed Friday in a shooting in the 1000 block of West Central Avenue in Fort Worth has been identified as Julian Armani Carr.

Carr, 18, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said Carr was shot around 4:15 p.m. April 1 and was dead when officers arrived. The suspect or suspects have fled the scene, and police have not released any identities or announced any arrests.

Carr’s family is asking the community to help them raise money for funeral expenses for the 18-year-old. So far, the family has raised $16,005 of the $20,000 goal.

Some who have donated have said they will miss Carr and described him as “always very respectful and polite.” Some called him by the nickname, “Ju.”