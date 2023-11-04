Victim shot outside Burger King dies

A shooting outside a fast food restaurant on Friday has claimed the life of one person.

Ocala police detectives said the victim was shot by the Burger King at 2302 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

The victim was transported to the Maricamp Road ER where the individual died, police officials said.

Authorities said they were called about shots fired at 4:47 p.m.

Police officials did not release any other details about the shooting, such as whether the victim was a male or female, what led up to the shooting or who took the victim to the hospital.

Detectives said anyone with any information about this incident can call the Ocala Police Department at (352)369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or www.crimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Person shot outside Burger King dies