Victim shot in Peggs; suspect on the lam

May 4—Authorities are still looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Peggs Monday afternoon.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies were dispatched to Peggs at around 4:30 p.m.

"Some type of argument turned into a shooting [wherein] the victim was shot in the leg and the suspect fled," said Chennault. "Mayes County deputies found the suspected vehicle between Locus Grove and Chouteau."

The suspected shooter is Jeremy Dill, and Chennault believes he lives around Locust Grove.

"We have not found him yet, and we had to get to a stopping point because of the weather," said Chennault.

The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered a leg wound and was airlifted to a Tulsa hospital.

Deputies were still looking for the suspect late Monday night. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Dill is asked to contact Investigator Matt Meredith at 918-456-2583. Chennault doesn't believe Dill is armed.