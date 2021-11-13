Victim shot several times while trying to leave south Richland park above Hills West

Richland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park above an upscale neighborhood early Friday.

Police were called after a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital, according to the Richland Police Department. They didn’t say if it was a man or woman.

The victim and a friend had been in a park area often called Top of the World at 1180 Glenwood Court in south Richland, which has a sweeping nighttime view of the Tri-Cities lights over the Hills West neighborhood.

The victim said that sometime after 1 a.m. several different people approached their car.

About 3 a.m. they became uncomfortable and decided they should quickly leave, according to police reports.

As they were driving away someone fired shots at their car.

Several bullets hit the car and the victim was shot several times. The other person in the car was not injured.

Police said it is not clear why the shooting occurred. A suspect has not been named.