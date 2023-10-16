Victim shot at Tempe Town Lake; suspect still hasn't been found

TEMPE, Ariz. - A shooting suspect is on the loose after an incident early Sunday morning at Tempe Town Lake.

Police say a male victim was walking in the parking lot with a friend when an unknown car approached the two and fired shots before fleeing the scene on Oct. 15.

One of them was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No one else was injured.

There's no word on a possible motive, but police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

