Victim of St. Paul residential fire this week has died

A person who sustained injuries from a fire this week in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has died.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was injured in the fire Tuesday in the 1600 block of Juliet Avenue. Firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. and found the victim inside the residence. Fire medics transported the victim to the hospital while firefighters battled the blaze.

St. Paul Fire Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso said officials learned Saturday that the victim had died.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen and have ruled it as accidental.

"Cooking is the leading cause of fires in both Minnesota and the United States," Mokosso said in a press release.

The death marks St. Paul's fifth fire fatality this year. Four children died in a Jan. 3 fire in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood, making it one of the deadliest fire incidents in the city's history. Two other children and their mother were also hospitalized. Investigators so far believe that fire was accidental and caused by an unattended candle, but the investigation is ongoing.