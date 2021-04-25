Victim stabbed to death inside Gloversville warehouse, police say

Apr. 25—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

GLOVERSVILLE — Someone was stabbed to death inside a Gloversville warehouse Saturday evening, police said.

Police did not immediately release the victim's name Sunday, or other information, including age or where he was from.

No suspect had be located as of mid-day Sunday, police said. Police, however, indicated it appeared the victim was familiar with his attacker and the crime was not random.

The incident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 37 East Tenth Ave. Officers were called there for a report of a stabbing in progress, police said.

Officers arrived and found the victim inside the warehouse and started aid. The Gloversville Fire Department and GAVAC ambulance arrived and took over the efforts. The victim was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police soon received multiple calls about potential suspects in different areas of the city. Police, with assistance from other agencies, responded and detained individuals described by callers. Police then located witnesses as a result of the interviews, but a suspect was not located, police said.

"At this time, the investigation is still in the very early stages," police said in a release.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's K9, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Johnstown Police Department and state police assisted in the searches, along with Gloversville Police K9 RJ.

