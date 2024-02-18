Victim stabbed to death in small NE Ohio town: Police

FREMONT, Ohio (WJW) — Saturday afternoon turned deadly during a violent crime, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Police said a 31-year-old male suspect has been arrested and, “He was taken into custody for murder.”

Officers were called to May Street around 4:30 p.m. where they said they found a male victim had been stabbed and was deceased.

Police said the suspect will be arraigned Monday in Fremont Municipal Court and that the investigation continues.

