Victim that was stabbed, slashed repeatedly at his Socastee area by a family member

A 66-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a stabbing that happened at his Socastee area home Thursday.

John Stout Jr. was killed in his home on Leonard Loop, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

A Myrtle Beach man, Zackery Ray Stout, 36, has been charged with his murder.

It is not clear if the two men are related.

The incident happened about about 2:25 p.m. Thursday, but Stout Jr.’s body was not found until just before midnight, according to the coroner’s office.

According to a Horry County Police report, Stout stabbed and slashed Stout Jr. “multiple times” over a 3-minute span. Surveillance footage showed him entering and then leaving the residence wearing different clothing.

Police said a witness corroborated Stout’s presence, and a blood-stained shirt consistent with one he wore upon arrival was found at the scene.

Police were called to the residence after 9 p.m. in reference to a suspicious death, according to an incident report. Upon arrival, the officer was flagged down by a person who said that they had come to check on the victim because he was not answering his phone. The person said they went into the home and found the victim on the kitchen floor.

Stout was arrested hours after the incident.

Leonard Loop is located near the Carolina Bays Parkway and S.C. Highway 707.

Stout was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday and was still incarcerated Monday.