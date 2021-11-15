Victim of stabbing outside Williamsburg Walgreens identified

A 71-year-old woman fatally stabbed outside a Walgreens in Williamsburg on Friday has been identified.

Williamsburg police were called to the stabbing, located in the 1300 block of Richmond Road, around 6 p.m.

There, officers found Catherine Patricia Heaston, of James City County, with life-threatening stab wounds. Heaston was taken to Riverside Doctors’ Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Williamsburg resident LaTeisha Meekins, 35, is accused of stabbing Heaston. She is charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Police say Meekins and Heaston arrived at the Walgreens separately. Witnesses told police the women met outside the store and spoke briefly before the stabbing.

Police said Monday that the motive for the attack isn’t clear and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 757-220-2331 or to submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com