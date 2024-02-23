Victim of stabbing tries to get help, accidentally shatters window of Pittsburgh medic station

A man who was stabbed on Thursday accidentally shattered the window of a medic station in downtown Pittsburgh while trying to get help.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 300 block of Boulevard of the Allies for a reported disorderly person.

Once on scene, police said they located an adult male who had been stabbed in the back.

When the man was trying to get the medics’ attention, he accidentally shattered the window.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said video footage showed the man coming from the 200 block of Smithfield Street before turning onto Boulevard of the Allies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Beaver County school district passes 3 new policies pertaining to gender identity, sports Allegheny County, Pittsburgh to enact Code Blue this weekend Local paramedic critically injured while transporting patient to hospital VIDEO: Teen accused in Brighton Heights funeral shooting to be tried in adult court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts