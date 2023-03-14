Victim still critical following Hill Section shooting in Scranton

Mar. 13—A 27-year-old man remained in critical condition Monday from a gunshot wound suffered the previous night in Scranton's Hill Section.

The shooting, which took place shortly before 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Schultz Court, remained under active investigation, Detective Lt. Robert Brenzel said. Police seek the shooter's identity.

Calls handled by the Lackawanna County 911 Center at that time indicated a man suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

An ambulance transported the wounded man as a trauma victim to an area hospital, where he remains.

Investigators have not been able to speak with him.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area for evidence.

Police took one person into custody Sunday night, but it was someone who tried to go through the crime scene, Brenzel said.

Anyone with information should call the detective bureau at 570-348-4139 or 911. Anonymous tips can be made at the city police department's website.

