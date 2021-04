Associated Press

The agency that investigates Chicago police shootings will release body camera video of an officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, first to the boy's family and then to the public, an official said Friday. Ephraim Eaddy, a spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, told The Associated Press that it remains unclear when the video of Monday shooting death of Adam Toledo will be released, but that it will be soon. Eaddy said Thursday that the police accountability board was legally prohibited from releasing the video of Monday’s shooting because the teen was a minor.