Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Dorchester

A victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Sunday night, according to Boston Police.

Boston Police officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street at approximately 7:47 p.m. for a person shot, BPD told Boston 25.

The person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

