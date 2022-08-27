UPDATE: Victim suffers life threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital, shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police.

When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Shortly after 7 p.m. the Boston Police provided an update to the condition of the victim, saying he is now suffering from serious, life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

