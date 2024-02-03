Victim suffers multiple gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon in Englewood neighborhood, cops say

A male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., a male victim whose exact age was not immediately available, was outside in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue when he was shot multiple times to the body. He was taken to UChicago Medicine where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.