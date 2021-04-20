Victim suffers near-fatal gunshot wound outside DraftKings Sportbook in Manchester

Apr. 20—A man suffered life-threatening injuries Monday night in a shooting outside the South Willow Street sports gambling parlor and casino associated with DraftKings, Manchester police said.

According to a police statement, a confrontation took place between two males outside 1279 South Willow St., police said. Multiple shots were fired, and one of the two people was hit and taken to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the statement reads. Police found a firearm and several spent shell casing in the area.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened off South Willow Street in September after New Hampshire legalized sports betting. It houses itself in an old movie complex that includes the Filotimo Casino and Restaurant, South Side Tavern, a bingo hall and the poker and table games of the former Poker Room.

It's not the first time that a gun-related crime was reported at DraftKings Sportsbook, and additional information has surfaced about an alleged assault from last February at the location.

In that incident, police have charged Samuel Paulino, 22, with pointing a gun at a customer as he left DraftKings on the afternoon of Feb. 23 and threatening to shoot him if he didn't get into the car, according to a police affidavit.

The customer, identified as Keagan Hall, 21, returned inside, and eventually four people entered the establishment and began fighting with him. The four eventually left in two cars.

Hall identified Paulino as the one who threatened him with a gun, telling police he knew Paulino as far back as middle school. He told police that his ex-girlfriend was dating one of the four, and Hall had a beef with one of them.

Paulino was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm. He was arrested in March and originally ordered jailed on preventive detention. But on April 5, a judge allowed him to be released upon agreement of both the prosecutor and defense attorney.

Paulino is scheduled for a change of plea and sentencing hearing on May 5.