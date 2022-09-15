Victim suffers serious injuries in Quincy stabbing

QUINCY – A person was taken to a hospital Thursday after a stabbing in the Glover Avenue area in Quincy, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Glover Avenue and Pierce Street were closed as detectives investigated, police said.

There was no threat to students at nearby Quincy Catholic Academy and the school administration was made aware of the incident, police said.

